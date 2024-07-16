NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NICE alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.07.

NICE Stock Up 2.4 %

NICE stock opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.