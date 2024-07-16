NIKE, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for NIKE in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in NIKE by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

