NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1.7% After Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $72.06 and last traded at $72.15. Approximately 4,492,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,144,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

