Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,864,300 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 4,084,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,214.3 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NISTF opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

