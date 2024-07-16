Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.13. 589,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 371,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Niu Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 897,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 456,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

