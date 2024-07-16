Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.13. 589,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 371,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Niu Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.48.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Niu Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.