Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 3,187 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $345,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.