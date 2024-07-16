NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 103.67%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

