NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 253178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 103.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NNN REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

