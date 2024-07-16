Non-Playable Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.88 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a market capitalization of $157.90 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Non-Playable Coin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.nonplayablecoin.io. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 6,893,862,398 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01883635 USD and is up 25.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $5,412,428.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Playable Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Playable Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.