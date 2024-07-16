Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 3.1 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.80. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

