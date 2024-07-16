Northland Capmk Weighs in on The Toro Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

Get Toro alerts:

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Toro in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

TTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,626,000 after buying an additional 1,332,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 328,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

