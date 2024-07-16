Nosana Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Nosana has a market cap of $249.89 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nosana has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nosana token can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana launched on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,717,684 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Nosana

Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation.

