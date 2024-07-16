Novartis (NVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novartis Price Performance
NYSE NVS opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novartis
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.