Novartis (NVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NVS opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

