Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Position Reduced by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

