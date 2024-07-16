NVE (NVEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.
NVE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. NVE has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $372.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.16.
NVE Dividend Announcement
About NVE
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
