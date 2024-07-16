OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

