OFG Bancorp (OFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

OFG stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

