Old National Bancorp (ONB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

