Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

