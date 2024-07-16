Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.20.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

