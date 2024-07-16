OneStream, Inc. (OS) Plans to Raise $441 Million in July 24th IPO

OneStream, Inc. (OS) plans to raise $441 million in an IPO on Wednesday, July 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 24,500,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last year, OneStream, Inc. generated $406.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $10.8 million. The company has a market-cap of $4.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Raymond James, ScotiaBank, BTIG, Needham & Co., Piper Sandler, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC and Cabrera Capital Markets LLC were co-managers.

OneStream, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We offer corporate performance management software. (Incorporated in Delaware) OneStream delivers a unified AI-enabled and extensible software platformâ€”the Digital Finance Cloudâ€”that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO. Our platform unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes within a single platform, with solutions that maintain the integrity of corporate reporting standards for Finance while providing operationally significant insights for business users. (Note: OneStream, Inc.Â disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated July 15, 2024: The company is offering 24.5 million shares at a price range of $17.00 to $19.00 to raise $441.0 million. Background: OneStream, Inc. filed its S-1 on June 28, 2024, without disclosing the terms of its IPO.) “.

OneStream, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 1300 employees. The company is located at 191 N. Chester Street Birmingham, Michigan 48009 and can be reached via phone at (248) 650-1490 or on the web at https://www.onestream.com/.

