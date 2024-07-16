Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

