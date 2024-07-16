Oppenheimer Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $147.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,146. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $189,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.