Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Orion Group worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 297,525 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 422,842 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 96,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 80,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE ORN opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Group news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

