OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 4.8 %

OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.94 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.45.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,035,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

