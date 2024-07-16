Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$66.86 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$50.11 and a 1 year high of C$76.63. The firm has a market cap of C$17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

