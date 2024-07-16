PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

