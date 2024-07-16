Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.92. 7,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $191.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,962,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.