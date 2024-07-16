Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $191.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

