Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Trading Up 2.3%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 14,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 359,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
PBLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($1.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.
