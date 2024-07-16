Pecaut & CO. Sells 12,545 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 134,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,488 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,405 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $188.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.