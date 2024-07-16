Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The stock traded as high as C$51.75 and last traded at C$51.62, with a volume of 168478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.49.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.85.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.20.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

