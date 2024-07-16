Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PNR opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

