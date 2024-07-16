Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,562 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,562 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

AMZN opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

