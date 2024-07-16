Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.19-6.31 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.190-6.310 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

