Polaris (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY24 guidance at $7.79-$8.24 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.786-8.244 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:PII opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. Polaris has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.45.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
