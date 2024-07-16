Pollux Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $200,788.66 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,541,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,649,986 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,541,060.45 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.29643498 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $202,013.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

