Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Pool Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $327.04 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

