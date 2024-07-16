PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.42 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00112818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

