Private Advisor Group LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

