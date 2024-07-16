PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRCT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,478 shares of company stock worth $5,515,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

