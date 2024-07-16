Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 13.08.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

