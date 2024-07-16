Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prologis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,403,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,007,000 after purchasing an additional 93,237 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.94.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.46. 348,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

