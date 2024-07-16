Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.94.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.