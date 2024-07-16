ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2 %

USD stock opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $170.13.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

