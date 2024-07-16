ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.23. 5,162,232 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

