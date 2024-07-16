Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comerica by 105.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

