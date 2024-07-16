Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Issued By Barrington Research

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 126,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

