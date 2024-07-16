Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Issued By William Blair

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

WSO stock opened at $501.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $337.58 and a fifty-two week high of $507.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Watsco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

