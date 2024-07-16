Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.87.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

